Mother of three found shot to death in SW Houston

We are following breaking news in southwest Houston, where a mother of three was shot and killed.Police say the search is on for her killer this morning.The woman's body was discovered in her apartment on Sunset Meadow near Airport Boulevard around 9:30pm.We know the victim is in her 30s, and detectives do not believe her three kids were at home when their mother was shot.Family members allegedly told police they went to her place because they hadn't heard from her in the last few days.Inside the apartment, they found the woman's body. It appears she died as a result of her gunshot wounds.Investigators spent hours overnight taking photos inside the home. Police said there is no signs of forced entry.The woman was apparently living with a boyfriend, according to investigators, but he has not been called a suspect.Right now, we do not know where the woman's boyfriend is, and detectives are trying to find him. They said they want to ask him questions about what has happened.Investigators also hope to talk to family members or friends who might have clues into her death.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.