Mother of 2 killed on her way to work in Fort Bend County

A mother of two was killed near Fulshear after dropping her kids off at school.Belinda Gordon was on her way to work Tuesday morning on FM 359. When she turned off Rogers Road, she was hit by a truck with a trailer and died.Gordon's pastor said it could have been much worse. She had just dropped off her kids at school."It could have been worse because every morning she gets up and she takes her children to the bus stop. Then she comes back and she goes to work and if it would have been earlier, her children might have been with her. We thank God, and again, he knows best," said Reverend Jackie Gilmore, Sr.Gordon lives just blocks from where the accident happened. Dozens of loved ones arrived on scene mourning the loss. She had a son in high school and a son in middle school."She was a great mom. She cared for her children, for her family, for the community. Anything that you would ask her she would do it for you," said Reverend Gilmore.Gilmore said now she's with God."The community we will feel the loss we want to pray for husband and for the family and for her children," Gimore said.FM 359 at Rogers Rd. remains closed while officials investigate.