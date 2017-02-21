NEWS

Mother of 2 killed on her way to work in Fort Bend County

EMBED </>More News Videos

A mother who was dropping her kids at school was killed in an accident near Fulshear.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A mother of two was killed near Fulshear after dropping her kids off at school.

Belinda Gordon was on her way to work Tuesday morning on FM 359. When she turned off Rogers Road, she was hit by a truck with a trailer and died.

Gordon's pastor said it could have been much worse. She had just dropped off her kids at school.

"It could have been worse because every morning she gets up and she takes her children to the bus stop. Then she comes back and she goes to work and if it would have been earlier, her children might have been with her. We thank God, and again, he knows best," said Reverend Jackie Gilmore, Sr.

Gordon lives just blocks from where the accident happened. Dozens of loved ones arrived on scene mourning the loss. She had a son in high school and a son in middle school.

"She was a great mom. She cared for her children, for her family, for the community. Anything that you would ask her she would do it for you," said Reverend Gilmore.

Gilmore said now she's with God.

"The community we will feel the loss we want to pray for husband and for the family and for her children," Gimore said.

FM 359 at Rogers Rd. remains closed while officials investigate.
Related Topics:
newstraffic accidenttraffic fatalitieswoman killedFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump denounces anti-Semitic threats as 'horrible'
Is Trump right about crime in Sweden?
7 teens rescued after falling into icy pond
Exclusive: Video shows dog rescued from drain
More News
Top Stories
Exclusive: Video shows dog rescued from drain
Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder
Coyote unknowingly follows doctor into office
Burglar gets knocked out during break-in
Police: 3 kids were barricaded in with standoff suspect
Driver gets close call with spinning car
Suspect in explosion at Palace Inn motel arrested
Show More
2 Texas tourists among 5 killed in Australian plane crash
Houston's traffic NOT the worst in the world
Couple fined after finding racist graffiti on garage
Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston
Rider says woman carried bedbug-infested bag on train
More News
Top Video
Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder
Burglar gets knocked out during break-in
Coyote unknowingly follows doctor into office
WARNING: T-Rex on the loose in Houston
More Video