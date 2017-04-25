NEWS

Mother found dead in her bedroom in north Houston

Mother found murdered in her bedroom (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother was found murdered inside her northside apartment just days before she planned to move out of state.

Kithy Pagett, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon in the 13100 block of Northborough. According to Houston police, a friend found her lying in her bedroom suffering from a head wound.

"I don't believe it. It's unreal. Still unreal," Charity Alexander, the victim's younger sister, told Eyewitness News.

Witnesses told police they saw an older Hispanic man with a gray mustache and wearing glasses go inside Pagett's apartment around noon. He was driving a blue, "boxy" Honda.

Alexander says Pagett had planned to move back to her home state of Louisiana on Friday. Friend Fierra Barnett wonders if that led to Pagett's death.

"She told him she was moving and he got mad, arguing. That's the way I see it," said Barnett.

Police have not revealed a possible motive. Pagett's 2-year-old daughter is now her loved ones' concern.

"It hurts my soul. My niece is not going to have a mother," said Alexander.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
