Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
A woman has died in what appears to be a tragic accident involving her son and a car.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Investigators say a woman was violently pinned against her home after her son accidentally punched the gas pedal of his car.

The mother, who was in her mid-50s, died at a hospital in northwest Harris County.

The family of a pedestrian killed yesterday by a speeding car pleas for clues about who hit him.



EMS crews rushed to help Tihn Nguyen around 6:16pm last night on Daryns Landing Drive.

Sheriff's deputies say her son, Loc Pham, was trying to back his Honda Accord into his mother's driveway when the accident happened.

The Honda sideswiped a parked vehicle before striking Nguyen.

Family of hit-and-run makes plea for information about driver who killed man

Raw video shows the street where a young man died after being run over in northeast Harris County



The car continued through the front yard before it crashed into the neighbor's house.

Investigators do not believe Pham was impaired.

The accident is still under investigation.

Pickup truck slams into pedestrians, killing woman on 249
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two people were struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross a busy highway in the middle of the night



