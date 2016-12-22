Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.

Investigators say a woman was violently pinned against her home after her son accidentally punched the gas pedal of his car.The mother, who was in her mid-50s, died at a hospital in northwest Harris County.EMS crews rushed to help Tihn Nguyen around 6:16pm last night on Daryns Landing Drive.Sheriff's deputies say her son, Loc Pham, was trying to back his Honda Accord into his mother's driveway when the accident happened.The Honda sideswiped a parked vehicle before striking Nguyen.The car continued through the front yard before it crashed into the neighbor's house.Investigators do not believe Pham was impaired.The accident is still under investigation.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.