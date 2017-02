Police accuse four men of taking a mother and her two young children hostage during a robbery in Katy - all over shoes.It happened at the Sorrel Apartments off Katy Gap Road near the Grand Parkway, police said.The woman's husband wasn't home, but he was the one who called police after getting a call from his wife.The men surrendered to police.No one was hurt. The men were there to steal athletic shoes, police said.