More than 400K without power as severe thunderstorms batter Northeast

MAX GOLEMBO
More than 400,000 customers in the Northeast are without power due to severe weather that will include thunderstorms, flash flooding, hail, winds up to 80 mph and possibly tornadoes.

As of 5:40 p.m. ET, shortly after the storm began, 408,158 customers in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut had lost electricity.

Service on one of the busiest train lines in the Northeast has been suspended due to the weather.

All of the Metro North lines have been suspended due to downed trees, leading to a frenzy at Grand Central Station in New York City during rush hour on Tuesday. Thousands of people were stranded at the station, ABC New York station WABC reported.

Amtrak service in the Northeast has also been canceled due to the storm, according to WABC.

Video out of New York City showed ominous clouds rolling in just after 5 p.m. ET.

A tornado watch was issued this afternoon for upstate New York, the Hudson Valley, northeast Pennsylvania, western Connecticut, Massachusetts and southern Vermont. Winds up to 80 mph and large hail are also threats in those areas.

The storms will move east quickly this afternoon and are expected to reach the I-95 corridor during the evening rush hour, likely between 5 and 7 p.m.

Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are all under severe thunderstorm watches.

The severe threat will likely pass by about 9 p.m.

The Southeast is also expected to see heavy rain over the next several days. Flash flooding is possible throughout the week.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Teen allegedly kidnapped and assaulted getting off school bus
Police: Distracted wrecker driver to blame for deadly crash
'Hamilton' cast serenades George H.W. Bush at his office
PGA golfer's wife accused of attacking him after he misses cut
Uber driver accused of taking off with customers $8,000
Massive fire erupts at north Harris Co. apartment complex
3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co.
George Strait will perform at RodeoHouston 2019
Show More
Shoplifters hit Houston adult novelty store
FBISD decides to keep Barrington Place Elementary open
$100K Bentley bursts into flames when driver crashes after chase
Harris County property tax protest deadline is today
STILL NO CLUES: 3 men found dead under pickup truck in 2011
More News