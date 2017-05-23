HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It was a night filled with heartwarming stories and celebration of life as hundreds gathered to support the fight against ovarian cancer at Ovarcome's 4th annual gala.
More than 250 people put on their best teal and James Bond-themed attire for Ovar the Moon: License to Teal at Hotel Sorella on May 13.
The night was a celebration of the survivors and a salute to their vigor and determination to fight the deadliest gynecological disease.
Shannon Miller, the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history and ovarian cancer survivor, was honored with the 2017 Ovarcome Excellence Award.
In 2011, Miller was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She had the baseball sized tumor removed successfully and followed up with an aggressive chemotherapy regimen. Now cancer free, Miller continues to be a strong advocate for awareness and early detection.
"I know I was very lucky my doctors caught my cancer early. But I don't want other women to count on luck. It's important to learn the signs. I encourage every woman to learn more about ovarian cancer and be aware of symptoms, as early detection is key to longer survival." Miller said.
Miller's speech was uplifting for the many survivors, caregivers, physicians and loved ones who were in attendance.
"You don't have to be an Olympian to fight cancer," Miller said.
.@shannonmiller96 said she reverted back to competition mode to prepare for chemo #ovarcomegala2017 pic.twitter.com/il4B45kM16— Ovarcome (@ovarcome) May 14, 2017
"It was our privilege to host seven-time Olympic gold medalist and ovarian cancer survivor, Shannon Miller at our gala and to bestow the Ovarcome Excellence Award 2017 on her," Ovarcome President, CEO and Founder Runsi Sen said. "Shannon was most gracious, friendly, beautiful, charming, and engaged with our audience."
Survivors Beth Patterson, Kirra Jones, Deme Anderson, and Vanita Reed were also recognized for their strength, beauty, and conviction in conquering the disease.
The money raised from the gala will go toward the many new and upcoming projects for Ovarcome.
This picture is everything! With the coolest BONDs and amazing doctors treating #ovariancancer! #OvarcomeGala2017 #LicenseToTeal pic.twitter.com/C5dQp8D3dH— Ovarcome (@ovarcome) May 14, 2017
"We are working to launch a few new initiatives in the next few months, which will help enhance the lives of women and families impacted by ovarian cancer, helping them through the lifecycle of diagnosis. We plan to expand our national and international grassroots awareness efforts as we diffuse boundaries and unite hearts in our unified stand against ovarian cancer," Sen said. "We also hope to provide larger research funding through increased collaborations and new partnerships. Together, we can Ovarcome!"
Visit Ovarcome.org for more information.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff