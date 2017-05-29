EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1342894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> May 17, 2016: Police say they caught a 49-year-old woman who works as a substitute teacher having a sex with a 17-year-old boy in an Easton, Pa. cemetery.

A former substitute teacher who acknowledged having sex with a 17-year-old student in a car parked in a Pennsylvania cemetery has been ordered to serve more time behind bars.Fifty-year-old Kelly Aldinger of Pen Argyl was originally sentenced to three to 23 months in Northampton County jail after pleading guilty to institutional sexual assault.She was sentenced Friday to 18 months to three years on a parole violation after authorities said she contacted the victim following her release.Defense attorney Philip Lauer said Aldinger texted the teen "in essence just to see if he was OK."A prosecutor said she was also troubled that the sexual encounters began when the teen was 15, not 16 as previously believed. The two were caught having sex at Easton Cemetery a year ago.