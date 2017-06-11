It was the great escape for some monkeys at a zoo in the United Kingdom.The zoo was put on lockdown after two adult monkeys escaped from an enclosure.Some zoo-goers posted to social media describing the events as they unfolded. Some visitors were locked inside a shopas zookeepers tried to locate the monkeys.Eventually, the monkey business was brought to an end just half an hour following the animal's escape.Zookeepers were able to find and return the primates to their homes safely.A zoo spokesperson said no one hurt and no animals were harmed.