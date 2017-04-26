NEWS

Mom: 1-year-old daughter suffered third-degree burn at Pearland day care

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother wants answers after her toddler came home from her day care with a third-degree burn.

Samantha Gomez said when she picked up her daughter, Esmee, from Stepping Stones Learning Center on West Oaks Blvd in Pearland on April 5, she had a serious burn on the back of her left leg.

Esmee is just a year and a half old and not very verbal.

"You don't expect something like that to happen to your child and when it does, it's mind-blowing and painful," Gomez told Eyewitness News.

She said the day care employees denied the injury happened while in their care. Gomez said her daughter did not have the burn when she dropped her off.

ABC13 has confirmed Pearland police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are investigating.

Stepping Stones Learning Center did not respond to a request for comment.

On Eyewitness News at 10, Jessica Willey looks at the daycare's previous complaints.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdaycareburn injurieschild injuredtoddlerPearland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Trump to continue paying Obamacare subsidies
Delaware state trooper dies after being shot in convenience store parking lot
Serial thief strikes again in Hedwig Village
More News
Top Stories
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Residents ready for extreme measures to deter thieves
Mayor warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
How much do city leaders make?
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Show More
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
FBI raids office building in central Houston
Rockets owner fined $100K for yelling at referee
Sheriff: 'Bachelor' star refused to answer door after crash
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
EARTH DAY: Stunning views of Earth from space
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
More Photos