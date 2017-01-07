U.S. & WORLD

Mom, son die after entire family falls into frozen pond
EMBED </>More News Videos

A mother and her 8-year-old son are dead after falling through ice and into a frozen pond in Kansas, police say. (KTRK)

MOUNDRIDGE, KS (KTRK) --
A mother and her 8-year-old son are dead after falling through ice and into a frozen pond in Kansas, police say.

The whole family fell through the ice on a pond in a local park; when first responders arrived, the father was still above water and was rescued with a rope.

Crews tried to use ladders and a hook to rescue the mom, but they couldn't reach her and had to call in a boat.

Authorities say the son was the last out of the water.

"Just a tragedy. You just feel so bad for the family. And the loved ones they left behind it's just a tragedy," Randy Frazer, who lives near the pond, told KWCH-TV.

Local officials say the family was in town from California visiting relatives.
Related Topics:
newsice rescuewinterchild killedu.s. & worldKansas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Dog refused to leave deceased mate's side
VIDEO: 5 inmates injured in violent jail fight
105-year-old cyclist sets world record
What we know about suspected Fla. gunman
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
Missing elderly man with dementia found safe
Authorities seek death penalty in FL airport shooting
#Lifehack Put those egg shells to good use!
More News
Top Stories
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
One more very cold day, then spring-like temperatures
Authorities seek death penalty in FL airport shooting
Dog refused to leave deceased mate's side
Cold temperatures cause icy roads Saturday morning
FBI: Airport gunman traveled to Florida for massacre
Show More
Man's laptop takes bullet in Florida shooting
Teen wakes up to find parents dead in apparent murder suicide
Checking a gun is legal - if you do it properly
Fl. airport shooting suspect booked as airport reopens
Houston officials look to prevent attacks like Fla. airport shooting
More News
Top Video
Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
Man uses 'Megaformer' to lose nearly 40 pounds
Let's Eat: Mixed greens, caramelized onion and cheddar quiche
Keurig for booze in development
More Video