NEWS

Slain teen's mom appears in court after her and her other son's arrests

EMBED </>More Videos

Ellen Breaux, the mother of a boy who was shot to death, appeared before a judge this morning (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The mother of a boy who was shot to death a day after his 14th birthday appeared before a judge Thursday morning after she and her other son were arrested on a robbery charge.

Ellen Breaux and her 17-year-old son Messiah were seen in handcuffs Wednesday when they were arrested for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The charges reportedly stem from a carjacking that took place last month.


Ellen's 14-year-old son, O'Cyrus Breaux, died early Monday morning when he was shot in the stomach. The shooting and alleged robbery are unrelated.

While the pair were being walked to a patrol car, the mother denied involvement in the alleged robbery.

Investigators believe the mother and son are linked to more aggravated robberies and that she is the leader of a northside robbery crew.

In court, it was revealed the alleged robbery took place on June 23 at an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive where a man was held up at gunpoint of cash and his sport-utility vehicle.

Prosecutors said there is probable cause for both mother and son for the crime. They also apparently confessed to their involvement.

Police are still looking for a third person who was alleged in the carjacking. Bond is set at $50,000 for both Ellen and Messiah Breaux.

There was nothing expressed about O'Cyrus during court.

Mom and brother of teen killed after birthday arrested in unrelated robbery

EMBED More News Videos

Mom and brother of teen killed charged in carjacking case, Jessica Willey reports.

Boy celebrated 14th birthday before his death in N. Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Mom of murdered 14-year-old speaks for the first time, Marla Carter reports.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationchild killedrobberycourtHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Before Simpson's parole hearing, Ron Goldman's family says they may never see justice
OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board today
Remains found likely those of 10th Arizona flash flood victim
Toddlers crash after taking mother's car for joyride
Alleged shooter detained following woman's death
More News
Top Stories
Alleged shooter detained following woman's death
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
MUST SEE: Firefighters revive dog rescued from house fire
Tabasco selling '20 times' hotter 'Scorpion Sauce'
TxDOT goes high-tech to prevent truck crashes
More heat to close out the week and fewer storms
Cyclist's legs show physical effects of Tour de France
What is the 'Manchester Derby'?
Show More
Man dies while trapped by fire at NE Houston home
Caught on camera: Goat vandalizes business
Man caught on video shooting tires out of AT&T truck
Cars to drive themselves want to look like home
'I didn't kill him': Man freed in boy's death shares message
More News
Top Video
MUST SEE: Firefighters revive dog rescued from house fire
Nick Carter and Emma Bunton talk about ABC's 'Boy Band'
Cars to drive themselves want to look like home
Tabasco selling '20 times' hotter 'Scorpion Sauce'
More Video