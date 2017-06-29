A man accused of killing his ex-wife's husband was caught 16 hours later and hundreds of miles away from the League City murder scene.Sayantan Ghose, 41, is in police custody for the murder of Clarence Wayne Harris II. Ghose was detained at a Border Patrol checkpoint near Las Cruces, New Mexico, according to League City police. He is currently in the Dona Ana County Jail awaiting extradition.According to court documents, Ghose went to Amanda Harris' League City home on Mayhill Ridge Wednesday night. Ghose and Harris divorced in 2008.Harris, 36, called 911 and reported he was standing near her front door and that "he has been stalking her for years." She told the dispatcher both she and her husband had guns in their hands and were attempting to make a citizen's arrest, the documents said.Something went wrong. She screamed "get away from my gun," "don't do this" and "help me."Detectives found 11 spent shell casings. Wayne Harris was found dead in the driveway and was shot at least seven times, according to records. Amanda Harris was shot twice and is recovering at a nearby hospital. She told an officer after she was shot twice, Ghose pointed a gun at her head and pulled the trigger. It did not fire.The entire incident was witnessed by her 10-year-old daughter."It breaks my heart that anybody would take somebody's life or some actions that would lead to that," said neighbor Aubrey Hartman.It's unclear what the motive was. Ghose is a registered nurse and worked at a dialysis clinic."There's nothing much I can say about it. It's his business. His life. I'm totally out of it," said Ghose's mother outside his apartment in Richmond. "I'm not responsible. Whatever he's done is totally wrong. Totally wrong. It's a crime."