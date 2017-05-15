NEWS

Mother killed protecting daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more from Lindenhurst.

By
LINDENHURST, New York --
Police on Long Island are investigating after an elderly driver lost control of her vehicle Sunday, killing a woman and injuring her teenage daughter as they were walking on a sidewalk.

Diane Aluska and her 16-year-old daughter Jenna had just left Sunday Mass at a church on Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst, and they crossed the street to walk on the sidewalk.

Police say 80-year-old Ann Riolo had parked her Toyota in a spot on the street, went into a bakery, got back in her car, and pulled out of the space.

"She had thought that she put it in drive - left it in reverse, hit the gas, started speeding backwards, lost control and jumped the sidewalk," Suffolk County Police officer James Murphy said.

Authorities say Aluska saw the car coming, and the mother of three pushed Jenna out of the way.

"The one that was lying over there on the ground, she was looking for her mother, she just kept screaming for her mom," witness Victoria Fisher Kelly said.



The accident happened right in front of the Lindenhurst Fire Department. A good Samaritan named Frank and others rushed to push the car off Aluska.

"Someone put it in gear, and we got the car going, and then I saw the woman on her back," Frank said.

Aluska was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officials say the incident appears to be an accident, and no criminality is suspected.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspedestrian struckaccidentu.s. & worldmother's dayNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
No beach balls? Student brings snake inside TSU graduation
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
Family searching for driver who hit teen on prom night
Hill reacts to report that Trump shared intel
More News
Top Stories
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
James Harden added to lawsuit over assault at V-Live
Report: Trump shared secret info with Russians
Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty
The Woodlands doctor allegedly drunk on the job
Show More
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Lawsuit: Bullies left "KKK origami" on child's desk
Mayor Turner responds to lawsuit over homeless ordinance
Young boy has close call with METRO train
Simone Biles, Normani Kordei and Houston's 'Dancing' perfection
More News
Top Video
James Harden added to lawsuit over assault at V-Live
Lawsuit: Bullies left "KKK origami" on child's desk
Mayor Turner responds to lawsuit over homeless ordinance
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
More Video