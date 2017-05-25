Authorities said a woman suffering gunshot wounds jumped from a motor home on a North Texas highway to escape her assailant before two young children were later released and the RV was destroyed by fire.Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook said investigators are still trying to understand the series of events that began early Thursday east of Dallas.He said the woman was shot by a man believed to be her husband but that she was able to text 911 and provide a vehicle description, leading to a police chase lasting about two hours.Cook said it appears the man driving the RV released the children after police forced the vehicle to stop.He said a short time later the man shot himself and the RV was consumed by flames, leading to the closure of Interstate 30.