NEWS

Mom fights robber in front of her children

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Houston mother was walking with her two young children when she was robbed at gunpoint.

Alicia Smith saw a gray 4-door Volvo approach and that's when a man jumped out of the passenger side, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse.

Smith, a veteran, says she pushed her 7-year-old daughter out of the way and tackled the suspect to the ground, giving him a busted lip.

When the suspect pointed the gun at her 5-year-old son, she relinquished the purse and the suspect fled.

Police were still at Smith's home when they received word that six suspects had been apprehended.

Undercover officers were travelling on Idaho Street when a silver Volvo ran a stop sign and almost struck them. The undercover officers followed the vehicle and called for a marked unit.

Once the marked unit arrived, officers tried to detain the individuals. One pulled out a pistol from his waistband and threw it under the Volvo before trying to flee on foot. He was pursued and arrested.

When police searched the vehicle they found Smith's purse and wallet along with some property taken in an earlier robbery.

Smith was able to identify her attacker by his busted lip from her tackle.

Three of the suspects were arrested on charges unrelated to the robbery. The robbery detectives are still investigating so there are no robbery charges at this time.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsrobberyveteranHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect drops his cell phone in cab during robbery
Man with mental disabilities tackled by DPS officer
Magnolia West HS senior killed in car crash
Sally Yates says she warned White House that Flynn could be 'blackmailed' by Russians
Phoenix police announce arrest in serial street shootings
More News
Top Stories
School cafeteria fire believed to be intentionally set
House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment
Missing man identified as victim in fatal crash
Key player in murder-for-hire case pleads guilty
Magnolia West HS senior killed in car crash
PHOTOS: Nolan Ryan's childhood home for sale
Get Whataburger sauces at H-E-B
Show More
Grandmother killed in drive-by shooting while she slept
Mom suggests kid-friendly swears in funny ad
La Marque company's gesture is blessing for single mom
Beverley helps Rockets to win just after grandpa's death
Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Incredible vintage cars and boats
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Photos