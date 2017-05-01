NEWS

Mom with kids in car chases down stranger who allegedly exposed himself

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local mother followed a man she says was inappropriately touching himself while driving in southeast Houston.

Ramona Kindle was driving six teenage girls to school when she got stuck in traffic.

"I'm not really paying attention and my little girl says, 'mama look' and that's when I looked and saw what he was doing,' Kindle said.

SEE ALSO: 2 students report flasher exposing himself at UH campus

According to Kindle, all the girls saw what was going on.

"He was actually playing with himself and there was no tint on the windows or nothing," Kindle said. "It was like windows where you could see everything, and he saw I had a lot of kids in the car and he continued to do it."

Kindle was shocked, but not deterred. She called 911 and followed the man.

Kindle's daughters took pictures of the man's license plate.

"He was not fixing to get loose like that. No, not on my watch," Kindle said. "I couldn't do it. I have too many kids just to let him do what he do."

Kindle gave up her pursuit after police had enough information.

Officers with HPD's Special Victims Unit will be interviewing Kindle, which she hopes will lead to an arrest.

"I was like, 'I gotta remember your face.' I got your license plate, but I gotta remember your face," Kindle said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsindecent exposureHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Neighbors fight church over high-rise apartment plan
1 dead, 3 injured in UT-Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
Boy found dead after sister, mother, uncle's bodies discovered
Suspected San Diego shooter was distraught over recent breakup, police say
More News
Top Stories
Suspect shot by officer and second body found in home
1 dead, 3 injured in UT campus stabbing
Photos: Stabbing near University of Texas-Austin Gym
Searchers scouring area for body of Karen Ramirez
Stormy weather likely Wednesday
Rebuilding begins after storms rip through East Texas
Cop pays tribute to fallen officers with song
Show More
Video shows alleged assault between deputy and woman
Dallas police search for suspect after paramedic shot
Deputy injured in accident on North Freeway and FM 1960
Family: Masked suspects kill man during home invasion
DNCE and Hunter Hayes to headline Freedom Over Texas
More News
Photos
4 killed by violent storms in East Texas
PHOTOS: Lindor leads Indians past Astros 4-3
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
PHOTOS: Indians narrowly beat Astros 7-6
More Photos