A local mother followed a man she says was inappropriately touching himself while driving in southeast Houston.Ramona Kindle was driving six teenage girls to school when she got stuck in traffic."I'm not really paying attention and my little girl says, 'mama look' and that's when I looked and saw what he was doing,' Kindle said.According to Kindle, all the girls saw what was going on."He was actually playing with himself and there was no tint on the windows or nothing," Kindle said. "It was like windows where you could see everything, and he saw I had a lot of kids in the car and he continued to do it."Kindle was shocked, but not deterred. She called 911 and followed the man.Kindle's daughters took pictures of the man's license plate."He was not fixing to get loose like that. No, not on my watch," Kindle said. "I couldn't do it. I have too many kids just to let him do what he do."Kindle gave up her pursuit after police had enough information.Officers with HPD's Special Victims Unit will be interviewing Kindle, which she hopes will lead to an arrest."I was like, 'I gotta remember your face.' I got your license plate, but I gotta remember your face," Kindle said.