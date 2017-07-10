Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool

NEWS

Mom charged after allegedly repeatedly dunking baby in pool

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston mother is facing a felony charge of endangering a child after authorities say she repeatedly dunked her 1-year-old child in a swimming pool.

Brittany Natasha Jasmine, 22, reportedly took her son to a pool on Bellfort Street on June 3. Lifeguards told Houston police Jasmine was seen dunking the child in the pool to the point where he lost consciousness.

A pool supervisor and another lifeguard jumped in the pool when the child's grandmother yelled and they found the little boy wasn't breathing. They performed CPR until the baby regained consciousness and an ambulance was called to the scene.

Lifeguards told police they saw Jasmine dunk the child over and over by his legs, and told her at least twice to stop.

Court documents state Jasmine told authorities she suffers from depression, ADHD and is bipolar. She said her mind doesn't work like everybody else's and she didn't think anything of it when her baby was taking in water.

No bond has been set in the case.

