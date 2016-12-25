NEWS

Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
EMBED </>More News Videos

Surveillance video shows woman stealing while her daughter stands nearby. (KTRK)

CENTENNIAL, CO (KTRK) --
Someone's on the naughty list and this time we're talking about mom!

Surveillance video from Performance Cycle of Colorado in Centennial shows a woman allegedly stealing two pairs of gloves with a little girl in tow.

"She's not the typical thief," said Lance Waddill of Performance Cycle of Colorado. "Teaching a kid to steal so young, feels so wrong."

RELATED: Four Home Depot employees get fired for following a suspected shoplifter

That's exactly what Waddill said happened on Wednesday afternoon when his security cameras caught the woman stealing nearly red handed.

"This one was just the most shocking mainly because she had her daughter with her," Waddill said.

Video shows the woman walk with a little girl holding a doll. She heads for the gloves, eventually picking up one pair of men's and one pair of women's. She rips off the glove headers then stashes them in pants before heading to the fitting room with the little girl to remove the security tags.

"We found all the security tags cut off and hidden in another jacket. We're still not sure how she got these off," said Waddill.

Waddill said the pair drove off in a newer-model black Subaru with the two pairs of gloves valued at about $400. He now hopes someone recognizes the woman.

"We're a family-owned business, so it would just be nice to get our gloves back and maybe just have her prosecuted," Waddill said.
Related Topics:
newsshopliftingholidayshoppingColorado
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man stabbed breaking up Christmas Eve fight
Queen Elizabeth Misses Christmas Service Due to 'Heavy Cold'
Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings
Man carries his paralyzed wife from house fire
Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea
More News
Top Stories
ABC13 reporters, anchors share their holiday cards
7.6 earthquake shakes Chile, tsunami alert declared
Man stabbed breaking up Christmas Eve fight
Stolen truck slams into Heights CVS
Man carries his paralyzed wife from house fire
Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea
Texans defeat Bengals, clinch AFC South for second year
Show More
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
Man who went missing at Bush airport reunited with family
Man found shot to death in SW Houston, police say
SILVER ALERT: Have you seen him?
More News
Top Video
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
Man survives in wrecked car for 12 hours
'Candid Catmera' app lets snap happy felines take selfies
More Video