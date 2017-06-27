A man and the mother of a 2-year-old boy are due in court Tuesday in connection with the killing of the toddler, who was reportedly hit, struck with a belt and burned with a hot object.The child's mother, Lynette Monique Gasper-Washington, 25, and her boyfriend, Rajfik Keating, 24, were charged with aggravated assault injury to a child.Bond for each was set at $500,000.According to the couple's charging documents, firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Creek Bend Drive at about 10 p.m. Saturday.The child, who was found unresponsive, was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital with CPR in progress.Officials said the boy appeared to have suffered multiple injuries.Gasper-Washington and Keating were identified as the child's caretakers.