NEWS

Mom, boyfriend accused of burning slain toddler due in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple charged with injury to a child, in baby's death (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man and the mother of a 2-year-old boy are due in court Tuesday in connection with the killing of the toddler, who was reportedly hit, struck with a belt and burned with a hot object.

The child's mother, Lynette Monique Gasper-Washington, 25, and her boyfriend, Rajfik Keating, 24, were charged with aggravated assault injury to a child.

Bond for each was set at $500,000.

According to the couple's charging documents, firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Creek Bend Drive at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

The child, who was found unresponsive, was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital with CPR in progress.

Officials said the boy appeared to have suffered multiple injuries.

Gasper-Washington and Keating were identified as the child's caretakers.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for updates.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newschild deathtoddlerdeath investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dad accused of killing boy to get back at ex-wife
California nurse caught on camera abusing child
Professor says Otto Warmbier 'got exactly what he deserved'
Prison inmate recaptured after 32 years on the run
More News
Top Stories
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Police: 2-year-old killed after being run over in own driveway
Are expensive sunglasses worth the splurge?
How to get FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Will The League introduce Houston's next power couples?
Take our money! Nintendo unveils Super NES Classic
Separated conjoined twins getting stronger every day
Show More
Kitten loses three paws in horrific abuse case in Spring
Man with gun stirs fear after walking into daycare
Leaders address concerns after baby shot to death
Girl describes dad's heroism after tragic accident
Rockets' Gordon, D'Antoni grab awards during NBA show
More News
Top Video
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
New University of Texas license plates released
Home DNA tests open doors to history
Leaders address concerns after baby shot to death
More Video