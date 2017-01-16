NEWS

Mom and daughter accused of selling heroin at day care
A mother-daughter duo are under arrest in New York, accused of selling heroin out of their home day care.

Undercover officers say they showed up to buy heroin three different times, including once when several children were there.

Neighbors say they were not shocked to learn about the drug bust, because of how many visitors the home seemed to have throughout the day.

"In a way it didn't surprise me," said neighbor Richard Wescott. "There's a lot of traffic going in and out, daytime, night time. Seems like the lights were on up there all the time, so it didn't seem natural in that regard."

Both women are being held without bail on drug charges.
