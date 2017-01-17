NEWS

Mom accused of snatching 2 kids in 1985 arrested in Houston area
EMBED </>More News Videos

Children taken in 1985 found in Houston area. (National Center for the Missing and Exploited Children)

HOUSTON --
Rhode Island State Police say two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area and their non-custodial mother has been charged with snatching them.

Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

They said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. She was arrested without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Texas on a fugitive charge.

This age progressed photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows Elaine Yates, believed to have abducted her two daughters in 1985.



Kelly was 10-months-old when she went missing. Her sister was 3. Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were in the Houston area.

Police say their father has been informed and is "relieved." It's up to his daughters whether to contact him.
Related Topics:
newsHoustonRhode Island
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
More Than 50 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip the Inauguration
Suspect arrested and charged in fatal crash of teen
'Bearded Bank Bandit' strikes again in Houston
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
18M Could Lose Insurance in a Year Under 'Obamacare' Repeal: Report
More News
Top Stories
'Bearded Bank Bandit' strikes again in Houston
Man fatally struck while standing on freeway
Suspect arrested and charged in fatal crash of teen
Pit bull owner arrested after dogs kill child in Atlanta
If this is your password, change it now!
1 year later, murder of ABC7 producer still unsolved
'I really believed this was our year'
Show More
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
More severe storms possible in Houston
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
8-year-old boy rescued from 15-foot sinkhole
Putin comes to Trump's defense on 'fake allegations'
More News
Top Video
Man fatally struck while standing on freeway
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
Watch Malia and Sasha Obama grow up before your eyes
More Video