Mission trip equipment stolen during car break-in

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
On Memorial Day, sisters Miranda and Sarah Landsman were happily clearing the shelves at the REI store in Friendswood.

It wasn't for a camping trip, but an 11-month Christian mission with a group called Word Race.

They stopped for dinner after at Jimmy Changas, where their excitement ended with a vehicle break-in.

"The windows were busted, everything was gone and we saw that some of the stuff we had gotten, the sleeping bag was ripped because they had tried to pull it out and the glass got it," said Miranda.

League City police are still investigating, but the sisters said the responding police officer told them it was possible they'd been followed from REI. It's an unsettling thought they want other shoppers to consider.

"It's terrifying when you think that you're safe," they said.

The sisters say this setback won't deter them, and they still plan to make their mission trip in October.

As for the criminals, it doesn't seem they were caught on surveillance at the restaurant. Police said they tried to use stolen credit cards which may produce some leads.

