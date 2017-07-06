NEWS

Missing worker told officer she left because she was 'stressed out'

EMBED </>More Videos

Allison Cope

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Documents obtained show Allison Cope, the Starbucks employee who disappeared from her job and became the subject of a national search, told the police officer who found her she left because she was "stressed out and needed to get away from the problems."

The 24-year-old was found Saturday in a Virginia Beach parking garage. Cope appeared to be OK, but was taken to the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital by an officer.

A police report says Cope also told the officer she was waiting for family to pick her up and had no money.

Cope has refused to speak about the incident.

Cope, who has been a supervisor at the Starbucks in RDU's Terminal Two for four years, disappeared during her shift Monday, June 26. Police said she was officially reported missing at 7 p.m. that night when she never returned after leaving for her break.

RDU police later released three surveillance photos that showed Cope and her car at a Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road in Wake Forest at approximately 4:15 p.m. that Monday afternoon.

In a news release, RDU police said, "Airport police have thoroughly reviewed the video and there is no evidence that she is under any distress. Furthermore, RDU Police have uncovered no evidence of any crimes being committed at the airport or anywhere on the airport campus."

Later Wednesday afternoon, RDU police announced that the "investigation regarding the Allison Copes missing persons case" has been closed.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsRDUmissing personu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Missing RDU employee found in Virginia parking garage
NEWS
Government ethics chief who clashed with Trump resigns
How your state responded to Trump's voter data request
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
What you need to know about the G-20
More News
Top Stories
Former officer accused of stealing money from dying man
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
Deputies: Woman chews on meth bag found in buttocks
Fire department warns parents about phone charger fires
Large fire destroys a South Houston warehouse
Hitler sketch taped to drive-thru window at Taco Bell
One year later, slain Dallas officers get new memorial
Show More
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Teens rescue pit bull puppy
Person hit by vehicle on North Loop eastbound at I-45
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
More News
Top Video
Hitler sketch taped to drive-thru window at Taco Bell
Fresno woman bringing her love of travel to your children's milestones
Deputies: Woman chews on meth bag found in buttocks
Let's taco 'bout Torchy's new menu items
More Video