A missing Lake Jackson teen with autism has been found safe.Lake Jackson Police were looking for 19-year-old Collin Daniel Lieski after he was last heard from at 10 a.m. Monday, wearing blue Nike shoes, Oakley-style sunglasses, basketball shorts, and a blue Seattle Seahawks backpack. Police believed he may have been riding a black and gray 26" 10 speed mountain bike.The Lake Jackson Police Department shared the update on its Facebook page late Monday night writing that Lieski was located and is safe.