Missing man identified as victim in fatal crash in SW Houston

Police said Gordon Speer was hit and killed while he was walking southbound on Runnymeade and crossing west Bellfort. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who was reported missing on May 5 has been identified as a victim who was killed in a car accident the day before, according to the medical examiner's office.

Texas Equusearch had been looking for 74-year-old Gordon Speer who was last seen in the Meyerland area last week near Chimney Rock and South Braeswood Boulevard.

After further investigation, the medical examiner's office confirmed the identity of Speer as the person who was hit and killed May 4 at 5000 West Bellfort around 6 p.m.

Police said Speer was walking soutbound on Runnymeade and crossing West Bellfort on a crosswalk, but against the "do not walk" signal.

A man driving a silver Pontiac G6 had the green light when he was traveling on West Bellfort, then struck Speer with his vehicle.

Speer died at the scene.

The driver was questioned and later released without charges.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmissing mantraffic fatalitiesman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
