SILVER ALERT

Deputies in chopper find missing Ft. Bend Co. man with Parkinson's disease

Muhammad Shabbir was found about a mile from his Fort Bend County home.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A 79-year-old Fort Bend County man with Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes has been found.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office used a helicopter to locate Muhammad Shabbir earlier this morning in the Walnut Creek neighborhood, about a mile from the family's home.

Officials said EMS was checking Shabbir out. After being without his Parkinson's medication for more than a day, Shabbir was unable to walk by the time deputies found him, according to his daughter-in-law.

Family members are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the missing man with Parkinson's and diabetes.



Deputies found Shabbir in a pool of water, and that may have played a role in saving his life.

His daughter-in-law said the water may have protected him from the sweltering July heat.

Shabbir had been seen walking in his neighborhood on Monday night in the 1900 block of Gable Cove Ct. That is when his family said he disappeared.

His family said they were concerned about his well being since he was not getting the proper medications, a true matter of life and death for a man in his condition.

The family was offering a $1,000 reward for information about Shabbir's whereabouts.

