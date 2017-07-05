SILVER ALERT

Missing Ft. Bend Co. man with Parkinson's disease found

EMBED </>More Videos

Family members are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the missing man with Parkinson's and diabetes.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A 79-year-old missing Fort Bend County man with Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes has been found.

Muhammad Shabbir was found by helicopter earlier this morning, according to officials in Fort Bend County.

Shabbir was last seen walking in his neighborhood on Monday night in the 1900 block of Gable Cove Ct.

His family said they were concerned about his well being since he was not getting the proper medications.

The family was offering a $1,000 reward for information about Shabbir's whereabouts.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmissing manparkinson's diseasefort bend county sheriff's officediabetessilver alertRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SILVER ALERT
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
Highway signs help couple find missing man from Harris Co.
Officials end Silver Alert for missing Houston woman
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Sugar Land
More silver alert
NEWS
Trump policy shifts contradict what most Americans want, polls reveal
La Porte volunteer firefighter suspended after crash
Missing 13-year-old Baytown girl located safe
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
More News
Top Stories
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
Missing 13-year-old Baytown girl located safe
La Porte volunteer firefighter suspended after crash
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
Family sleeps as 375-pound bear ransacks home
Show More
N. Korea vows more 'gift packages' of missile tests
Move over, T-Rex: Giant crocodile actually ruled Earth
NYPD officer dies after being shot in the Bronx
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Man dies after driving car with propane into apartment
More News
Top Video
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
La Porte volunteer firefighter suspended after crash
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Cops crash Slip N' Slide party after noise complaint
More Video