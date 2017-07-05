Missing Ft. Bend Co. man with Parkinson's disease found

A 79-year-old missing Fort Bend County man with Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes has been found.Muhammad Shabbir was found by helicopter earlier this morning, according to officials in Fort Bend County.Shabbir was last seen walking in his neighborhood on Monday night in the 1900 block of Gable Cove Ct.His family said they were concerned about his well being since he was not getting the proper medications.The family was offering a $1,000 reward for information about Shabbir's whereabouts.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News on this developing story.