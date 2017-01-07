Missing elderly man with dementia found safe

The Houston Police Department is searching for an 82-year-old man with dementia.Oscar Rogers was last seen on the 3300 block of Wentworth Street at noon on Friday. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and green basketball shorts.Rogers stands 5'08", weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Desk at 832-394-1840.