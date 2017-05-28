Good news!! Missing 3 yo boy found safe! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/lofK6w4TUX — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 28, 2017

After nearly a 24-hour search for a missing boy in Sam Houston National Forest, officials confirm the child has been found safe.Officials confirmed 3-year-old Ezra was found safe in a heavy brush area. He will be taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.The family was camping in a more remote area of the forest -- not an organized community campsite -- which initially made search efforts difficult.Police said the parents were pitching a tent when their three children -- ages 11, 9 and 3 -- started to walk around. That's when the 3-year-old wandered off.Authorities searched a three-quarter of a mile area in each direction.Officials were worried Ezra might suffer from heat exhaustion and dehydration. They were also worried about a storm that was supposed to move into the area.Search and rescue teams from Walker County, Montgomery County and Texas EquuSearch were on the ground conducting a large search operation, involving everything from helicopters, drones, canines, ground vehicles and foot search teams to locate Ezra.According to Jimmy Williams with the New Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, visitors were asked not to enter the forest while canine units search the area.Several other agencies from both Walker and Montgomery counties were called in to assist, and search teams from both counties were activated, as well as a Texas Game Warden's Search & Rescue team.Search parties as well as the family are relieved to have Ezra back safe.No other details have been released.