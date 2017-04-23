NEWS

Minor injuries reported after ambulance overturned in Galveston

Two people were hurt after an ambulance flipped over in Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A two-vehicle accident caused an ambulance to overturn Sunday night, Galveston officials said.

According to officials, the ambulance was responding to an emergency call around 7 p.m. when it was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of 21st Street and Broadway.

A medic and student were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Per policy, an internal investigation and drug and alcohol screening are ongoing.

Full statement released to ABC13:

We are relieved there were no serious injuries in the two-vehicle accident involving a Galveston Area Ambulance Authority (GAAA) ambulance this evening. The people in the second vehicle and the medic in the passenger seat of our ambulance did not require medical attention. The medic driving and a student in the back of the ambulance went to the hospital to be checked out for what appear to be minor injuries.

Our ambulance was responding to an emergency medical call with lights and sirens at approximately 7 p.m. when the accident occurred at the intersection of 21st Street and Broadway in Galveston. The Galveston Police Department is investigating the cause. Per policy when vehicle accidents occur, the Galveston County Health District (the agency that operates GAAA) will conduct an internal investigation and drug and alcohol screening.

