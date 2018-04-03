Minnesota snowstorm causes 25 crashes in 15 minutes

MAX GOLEMBO
Bad snow caused more than 25 crashes on state and interstate highways in Minnesota Monday night, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The storm left half a foot of snow in Minnesota and the Dakotas, and up to 19 inches in parts of Montana. The snow and below-freezing temperatures caused treacherous driving conditions throughout the day.

Within nine hours on Monday, there were 197 crashes in the state and 13 people were injured, the state patrol said.

The forecast

As the severe weather moves east, heavy rain is hitting the Ohio Valley and storms could break out from Cleveland to Houston.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes through Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi.

To the north, a swath of heavy April snow will fall from Sioux City, Iowa, to Minneapolis and into Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Traverse City, Michigan, where some areas could see 6 to 12 inches.

By Wednesday afternoon, the storm system and cold front will approach the East Coast and stretch from Florida to Maine. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Bitter cold

Bitterly cold air, at least for April standards, will move into the Midwest tonight into Wednesday and reach the East Coast by Wednesday night.

Then another cold blast moves into the Midwest on Friday and spreads into the Northeast on Saturday morning.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Teen robs, kills man leaving for work at SW Houston apartments
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Show More
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for church
Monument to be unveiled in honor of murdered deputy constable
Panera reportedly exposed customers' info for 8 months
Deputies on scene of person hit by car
Spring means the return of $1 margaritas at Applebee's
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos