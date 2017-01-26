Mexican president cancels trip to White House

Esta ma?ana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistir? a la reuni?n de trabajo programada para el pr?ximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Pe?a Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Mexico's president says his country will not pay for border wall.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won't pay for a border wall.Pena Nieto's message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do."This morning, we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next week with @POTUS," he tweeted. "Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to achieve goals that favor both nations."Nieto on Wednesday night said he rejects the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a border wall and repeated that his country would not pay for it.In a recorded address televised nationally, Pena Nieto said "I regret and reject the decision of the US to build the wall."Trump's order came the same day Mexico's foreign relations and economy secretaries arrived in Washington for talks.