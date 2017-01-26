NEWS

Mexican president cancels trip to White House

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said in a tweet that he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump. (AP file photo)

MEXICO CITY (KTRK) --
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won't pay for a border wall.

Pena Nieto's message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.



"This morning, we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next week with @POTUS," he tweeted. "Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to achieve goals that favor both nations."

Nieto on Wednesday night said he rejects the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a border wall and repeated that his country would not pay for it.

In a recorded address televised nationally, Pena Nieto said "I regret and reject the decision of the US to build the wall."

Mexico's president says his country will not pay for border wall.



Trump's order came the same day Mexico's foreign relations and economy secretaries arrived in Washington for talks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
