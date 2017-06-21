NEWS

METRO cracks down on fare violators

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you don't pay, you will definitely pay. That's what METRO reminded riders when they issued 3,000 citations in the month of May alone.

METRO conducted more than half a million fare inspections on the rail which led to the large number of citations issued.

The standard cost of fare is $1.25, but riders caught trying to cheat the system will be issued a citation and a $75 fine.

"Our officers and fare inspectors are working closely with the public to help change behavior and remind riders about the importance of purchasing a ticket before boarding the train," said METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers.

Riders can expect METRO's effort to crack on violations to continue, as new fare inspectors are being trained. The METRO Police Department has added a shift to help increase authority presence along the system.

