Meth, weapons and large amount of cash discovered in Ft. Bend County bust

Deputies arrested two men after they found stolen vehicles, weapons and about $300,000 worth of crystal meth. (KTRK)

FRESNO, TX (KTRK) --
Deputies discovered a large amount of methamphetamine, an array of guns and money inside the garage of a Fort Bend County home.

Deputies were planning to recover a stolen vehicle at a home in Fresno on Monday, but when they arrived at the house, they looked through the window of the garage and spotted a substance that they believed was drugs.

The narcotics unit obtained a warrant to search the garage and confirmed that the substance was crystal meth. A more detailed search uncovered more than a dozen guns, a large amount of money and a stolen vehicle.

VIDEO: Ft. Bend Sheriff Troy Nehls blasts feds over failure to keep suspect out of the country
Ft. Bend Sheriff Troy Nehls blasts feds after drug bust



Deputies say some of the firearms were determined to be stolen, and other vehicles in the garage could be stolen as well.

The amount of meth is more than 50 pounds, which authorities say has a street value of about $300,000.
PHOTOS: Meth and guns displayed at press conference after announcement of drug bust

Jose Pineda, 40, and Samuel Manciel, 17, were arrested for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance greater than 400 grams.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said Pineda had been deported twice. He is currently under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

MEDIA: Full news conference with Ft. Bend Sheriff's Department
News Conference on drug bust with Ft. Bend Sheriff Troy Nehls

