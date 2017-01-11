Deputies discovered a large amount of methamphetamine, an array of guns and money inside the garage of a Fort Bend County home.Deputies were planning to recover a stolen vehicle at a home in Fresno on Monday, but when they arrived at the house, they looked through the window of the garage and spotted a substance that they believed was drugs.The narcotics unit obtained a warrant to search the garage and confirmed that the substance was crystal meth. A more detailed search uncovered more than a dozen guns, a large amount of money and a stolen vehicle.Deputies say some of the firearms were determined to be stolen, and other vehicles in the garage could be stolen as well.The amount of meth is more than 50 pounds, which authorities say has a street value of about $300,000.Jose Pineda, 40, and Samuel Manciel, 17, were arrested for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance greater than 400 grams.Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said Pineda had been deported twice. He is currently under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.