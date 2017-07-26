NEWS

Thieves caught on video stealing tires in Cypress neighborhood

Thieves caught on video stealing tires in Cypress neighborhood. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are on the hunt for thieves caught on camera stealing tires off vehicles in front of their owners' home.

In surveillance video, two men can be seen rolling tires down a driveway.

"They actually parked right under the street lights, so they had no regard for any kind of authority," homeowner Jason Spurgin said. "They were gonna get what they wanted."

The thieves got away with tires from Spurgin's vehicle and his wife's car.

Homeowners in the area have called on more security guards.

"We have security supposedly and they are supposed to do rounds and it's his car again? I would be very upset too," Ana Chavez added.


