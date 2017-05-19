Citizens and city leaders offered a moving tribute Friday night to the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty in Houston.The names of the 113 fallen HPD officers were read during a role call following a procession down Memorial Drive. A wreath was placed at the memorial, which was then bathed in blue light. The event was attended by officers, families, the community and city leaders."You cannot be blessed if you don't remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. They may be physically gone, but they have not been forgotten," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.The event was held during National Police Week, but the memorial is open to visitors all year.