It's been almost two years since Deputy Darren Goforth was killed in the line of duty.A personalized memorial donated by Watson Signs and Monuments and Schlitzberger and Daughters Monument Company was placed at his grave Wednesday. The memorial was also designed by Goforth's widow."To see a business owner just step up and take care of that, take care of that for the family and to make a lasting memorial is pretty extraordinary," Lt. Don Savell said.The monument includes a wrench that represents Goforth's love for tinkering with engines and a candy dish. The candy dish is a reminder of the times he spoiled his children with candy.