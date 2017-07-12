HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's been almost two years since Deputy Darren Goforth was killed in the line of duty.
A personalized memorial donated by Watson Signs and Monuments and Schlitzberger and Daughters Monument Company was placed at his grave Wednesday. The memorial was also designed by Goforth's widow.
"To see a business owner just step up and take care of that, take care of that for the family and to make a lasting memorial is pretty extraordinary," Lt. Don Savell said.
The monument includes a wrench that represents Goforth's love for tinkering with engines and a candy dish. The candy dish is a reminder of the times he spoiled his children with candy.
