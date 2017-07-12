DEPUTY DARREN GOFORTH

Personalized memorial honoring Deputy Darren Goforth placed at gravesite

Personalized memorial placed at the grave of Deputy Darren Goforth. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been almost two years since Deputy Darren Goforth was killed in the line of duty.

A personalized memorial donated by Watson Signs and Monuments and Schlitzberger and Daughters Monument Company was placed at his grave Wednesday. The memorial was also designed by Goforth's widow.

RELATED: Deputy Darren Goforth remembered by family and friends

"To see a business owner just step up and take care of that, take care of that for the family and to make a lasting memorial is pretty extraordinary," Lt. Don Savell said.

PHOTOS: Remembering Deputy Goforth


The monument includes a wrench that represents Goforth's love for tinkering with engines and a candy dish. The candy dish is a reminder of the times he spoiled his children with candy.

