After only a year at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Dr. Benjamin K. Chu has stepped down as president and CEO.Memorial Hermann officials said Chu is pursuing health and public policy.Chu was announced as the CEO in March of 2016 and officially took the role in June.Chu replaced president and CEO Dan Wolterman, who led Memorial Hermann for 17 years.Before Chu joined Memorial Hermann, he was the executive vice president of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan Inc., and group president of Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Georgia regions.Chu's appointment as president and CEO marked the first time in Memorial Hermann's history that a physician led the system. He had nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare administration.Meanwhile, the hospital has named Chuck Stokes as the interim CEO. He's been the COO since 2008 at the hospital.