Multi-County Crime Stoppers has published the weekly list of its 10 featured fugitives, whose warrants range from theft to aggravated sexual assault of a child.Multi-County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Information leading to other arrests will lead to at least a $500 reward.Anybody with information about any fugitive's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.