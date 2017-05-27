MOST WANTED

Meet Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto Co.'s featured fugitives of the week

Meet this week's featured fugitives from Multi-County Crime Stoppers. (Multi County Crime Stoppers)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Multi-County Crime Stoppers has published the weekly list of its 10 featured fugitives, whose warrants range from theft to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Multi-County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest. Information leading to other arrests will lead to at least a $500 reward.

Anybody with information about any fugitive's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

