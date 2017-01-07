A man's laptop was perhaps the difference between life and death in Ft. Lauderdale.Steve Frappier had his backpack on with a laptop inside when a gunman opened fire inside the terminal."Without my laptop and the case, the plastic case, the bullet would've gone through my shoulder blade," Frappier said."The bullet was still in my backpack when the FBI searched it."A picture shows the damage the laptop took, bending the frame of the computer, but stopping to go through and injure Frappier.Frappier said he felt something on his backpack, but didn't immediately realize he had been hit.