Man's bath interrupted after he discovers snake in tub

A Palmdale man had an unexpected visitor waiting for him in his bathtub. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, California --
After a long day at work, a Palmdale man had an unexpected visitor waiting for him in his bathtub.

He was filling up his tub only to find something slithering in the water.

The man, who has vision problems, went to grab it but quickly let it go when he felt it move.

He yelled to his daughter for help.

"I'm kind of scared. I'm kind of in the moment where I kind of want to move out," his daughter said.

Animal control was called immediately, but they could not identify what kind of snake it was or if it was venomous.

The snake was apparently not from around Palmdale or anywhere in the desert because it liked the water and was used to it.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

