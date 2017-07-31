NEWS

Police search for gunmen who shot American tourist in Turks and Caicos

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for the gunman who shot a tourist in Turks and Caicos.

Eyewitness News
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
A manhunt is underway in Turks and Caicos for the robbers who shot an American tourist and tied up a security guard.

Police say two masked men forced their way into a lavish beachfront rental home on Friday.

READ MORE: American tourist shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos

They tied up a security guard with his own laces. When 57-year-old Michael Jones confronted the men, they shot him.

Jones, a prominent Washington D.C. attorney and Georgetown law professor, was transferred to a hospital in South Florida where he is expected to survive.

The thieves ran off with a laptop.

"What we don't know is why a shot was discharged, what led up to that shot being discharged," said Police Commissioner James Smith.

Turks and Caicos police say the crime rate on the island is increasing, but officials there insist the country remains safe and the State Department has not issued any advisories for American travelers.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a man from Alabama was shot during an armed robbery in Turks and Caicos.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newstouristshootingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Innocent man killed in shootout remembered by family
Airport worker punches EasyJet passenger holding a baby
HBO CEO calls hack 'disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing'
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
More News
Top Stories
More TB testing due for George Bush HS students
Innocent man killed in shootout remembered by family
Gold replica of lunar module stolen from museum
Airport worker punches EasyJet passenger holding a baby
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Tropical Storm Emily forms in eastern Gulf near Florida
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
This photo shoot is so Napoleon Dynamite!
Show More
Video shows man break into home while young girl hides
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Man, 24, killed by 60-foot fall from cliff during hike
Driver who caused fiery crash to be charged with DWI
11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail
More News
Top Video
Airport worker punches EasyJet passenger holding a baby
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
Pulitzer-winning playwright and actor Sam Shepard dies
Mom writes kids book to help explain daughter's disability
More Video