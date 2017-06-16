The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a man with non-verbal autism.Nicholas Martell Davis, 20, is a black male about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 145 pounds.He left a group home in the Houston area of Fort Bend County on foot Tuesday night. He was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tan Nike shoes with orange shoelaces.Davis is autistic and has been diagnosed with several medical and mental health issues.Anyone who may have seen Davis is urged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.