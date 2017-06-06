NEWS

Police shoot suspect who attacked officer with hammer outside Paris's Notre-Dame Cathedral

Paris police shoot man with hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral (KTRK)

PARIS, France (KTRK) --
Paris police say an unidentified assailant has attacked a police officer near the Notre Dame Cathedral, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker.

A police spokesperson told The Associated Press that the officer used his weapon to shoot the attacker in Tuesday's incident. The spokesperson, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said the attacker was being hospitalized.

A police union official, Cedric Michel, said a man armed with a hammer went after the police officer who was patrolling on the esplanade in front of Notre Dame Cathedral. Michel said the attacker was "neutralized" by police.



It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.

