Scary moments unfolded Monday evening at a northeast Houston daycare after police responded to reports of a man inside with a gun.The director at Precious Moments Learning Center told Eyewitness News a man with a gun walked into the location on Langley Road.Houston police responded to the incident around 8:29 p.m.Daycare director Encarsadenia Perry said the gun was visible in his waistband, but he never took it out. He said a few things and turned around and left, she said.At the time, there were about 20 children at the daycare, which is open 24 hours.No one was hurt.