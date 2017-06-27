NEWS

Man with gun stirs fear after walking into 24-hour daycare in NE Houston

Police responded to reports of a man pulling gun at daycare, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scary moments unfolded Monday evening at a northeast Houston daycare after police responded to reports of a man inside with a gun.

The director at Precious Moments Learning Center told Eyewitness News a man with a gun walked into the location on Langley Road.

Houston police responded to the incident around 8:29 p.m.

Daycare director Encarsadenia Perry said the gun was visible in his waistband, but he never took it out. He said a few things and turned around and left, she said.

At the time, there were about 20 children at the daycare, which is open 24 hours.

No one was hurt.

