Deputies arrested a man after they say he threatened a female neighbor with a gun at a west Harris County apartment complex.Harris County deputies surrounded an apartment complex in west Harris County after they received a report of a person with a gun.SkyEye was over the Gallery at Katy apartments where authorities were looking for a man allegedly walking around with a gun at the 1000 block of S. Mason Road.