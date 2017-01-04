NEWS

Man with gun arrested after allegedly threatening female neighbor

Deputies surround west Harris County apartment complex after reports of man with gun

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Deputies arrested a man after they say he threatened a female neighbor with a gun at a west Harris County apartment complex.

Harris County deputies surrounded an apartment complex in west Harris County after they received a report of a person with a gun.

SkyEye was over the Gallery at Katy apartments where authorities were looking for a man allegedly walking around with a gun at the 1000 block of S. Mason Road.
