There are still many unanswered questions after Houston police officers shot a man carrying an assault rifle in a club parking lot on the southside.Police said there were two officers involved in the shooting who were both working off duty security in the area at the 5400 block of Almeda.They went to the parking lot of the nightclub after reports of a fight between two men around 2:30 a.m., just as a nearby club was closing, according to witnesses.We're told by those witnesses that a man had a gun and pistol-whipped the other man. They said the alleged assault victim went back to his vehicle to grab a rifle.When Houston police officers realized the man had a gun, they ordered him to drop the weapon. He refused, and that's when shots were fired, investigators said."They gave him commands to drop the gun, which time he didn't drop the gun. He leveled the gun down in their direction. Officers feared for their life and safety of other citizens and they fired multiple shots," HPD executive chief Troy Finner said.Witnesses said they heard nearly a dozen shots.The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is in critical condition.Witnesses said the man who was shot by police was trying to stop the fight.The two Houston police officers who fired shots are Nathanial Jones and Anthony Ruben. They have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.Stay with Eyewitness News all morning. Jeff Ehling will have live updates from the scene.