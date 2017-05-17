NEWS

Man with assault rifle shot by police outside Houston club on southside

EMBED </>More Videos

A man with a rifle was shot by officers after witnesses said he got into a fight with another man outside a nightclub on Houston's southside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are still many unanswered questions after Houston police officers shot a man carrying an assault rifle in a club parking lot on the southside.

Police said there were two officers involved in the shooting who were both working off duty security in the area at the 5400 block of Almeda.

They went to the parking lot of the nightclub after reports of a fight between two men around 2:30 a.m., just as a nearby club was closing, according to witnesses.

We're told by those witnesses that a man had a gun and pistol-whipped the other man. They said the alleged assault victim went back to his vehicle to grab a rifle.

When Houston police officers realized the man had a gun, they ordered him to drop the weapon. He refused, and that's when shots were fired, investigators said.

"They gave him commands to drop the gun, which time he didn't drop the gun. He leveled the gun down in their direction. Officers feared for their life and safety of other citizens and they fired multiple shots," HPD executive chief Troy Finner said.

Witnesses said they heard nearly a dozen shots.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is in critical condition.

Witnesses said the man who was shot by police was trying to stop the fight.

The two Houston police officers who fired shots are Nathanial Jones and Anthony Ruben. They have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News all morning. Jeff Ehling will have live updates from the scene.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingofficer involved shootingman shothouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputies investigate 3 armed robberies in NW Harris Co.
Debris found after small plane disappears in Bermuda Triangle
What we know about Comey's memo on Trump
Ryan says people trying to hurt Trump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate
More News
Top Stories
Deputies investigate 3 armed robberies in NW Harris Co.
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago today
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
Lucky Charms giving away boxes of marshmallows only cereal
Man suing for $17.31 after bad date
Show More
SWAT officers fire gas into man's car after 2-hour standoff
DPS trooper, 2 drivers involved in accident near Willis
Convicted robber says he found victims on social media
Chance of rain expected west of Houston today
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
More News
Top Video
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
Man suing for $17.31 after bad date
More Video