Man who went missing at Bush airport reunited with family

An elderly man who went missing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport has been found safe, police say.Ke Ngo, 78, was traveling with his family from San Jose to Raleigh to visit family for the Christmas holiday. Ngo's son said his father disappeared around 10:30pm Friday after going to the restroom during a layover.Ngo's son spent most of Saturday canvassing the area in a rental car.Late Saturday afternoon, an HPD officer spotted Ngo on the city's east side while out on patrol.After medics checked him out, Ngo and his son were reunited.