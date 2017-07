The man behind that infamous Houston freeway proposal is off the hook.A court on Friday dismissed the case against 24-year-old Vidal Valladares. He had been charged with obstruction of a highway.It was in December of 2015 when he and friends stopped traffic on I-45 near downtown so he could bend down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend. As punishment Valladares performed community service, paid a fine and made a public apology.